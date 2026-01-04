Aaliyah Chavez scored 17 points to help No. 8 Oklahoma rout cold-shooting Mississippi State 95-47

NORMAN, Okla. (AP) — Aaliyah Chavez scored 17 points and Zya Vann added 16 and 11 rebounds to help No.…

NORMAN, Okla. (AP) — Aaliyah Chavez scored 17 points and Zya Vann added 16 and 11 rebounds to help No. 8 Oklahoma rout cold-shooting Mississippi State 95-47 on Sunday.

Raegan Beers chipped in 15 points and 11 rebounds for the Sooners (14-1, 2-0 Southeastern Conference), who had a 64-37 rebound advantage. Six players scored in double figures for the Sooners, who have won 13 straight, the second-longest streak in program history behind a 20-game run by the 2008-09 Final Four team.

Kharyssa Richardson scored 13 points off the bench for Mississippi State (14-2, 1-1), which lost for the first time since Nov. 20. The Bulldogs made 14 of 70 shots (20%) and one of 25 shots from behind the 3-point line (4%).

Oklahoma set a program record for lowest shooting percentage by a conference opponent. The previous mark was 20.7% by Texas Tech of the Big 12 Conference in 2014.

The Bulldogs made just two of their first 19 shots (11%) and trailed 21-8 after one quarter. OU extended the lead to 29-10 on a layup by Beers early in the second. Three straight baskets by Mississippi State — including a 3-pointer by Crisp — cut the deficit to 29-17.

But the Bulldogs scored only five points after that and trailed 48-22 at halftime. Mississippi State made 7 of 37 shots before the break.

The second half didn’t get much better. Oklahoma limited the Bulldogs to 13 points and extended the advantage to 62-24 on a 3-point play by Caya Smith with 5:41 left in the third quarter. A 20-2 run by OU in the fourth made it 92-40.

Up next

Mississippi State: Hosts No. 23 Tennessee on Thursday night.

Oklahoma: Hosts No. 15 Mississippi on Thursday night.

___

Get poll alerts and updates on the AP Top 25 throughout the season. Sign up here. AP women’s college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-womens-college-basketball-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/womens-college-basketball

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.