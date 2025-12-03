Zingaro leads Cleveland State against Detroit Mercy after 21-point game

Cleveland State Vikings (7-1) at Detroit Mercy Titans (1-5) Detroit; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Cleveland State plays Detroit…

Cleveland State Vikings (7-1) at Detroit Mercy Titans (1-5)

Detroit; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Cleveland State plays Detroit Mercy after Izzi Zingaro scored 21 points in Cleveland State’s 62-59 victory against the Radford Highlanders.

The Titans have gone 1-3 in home games. Detroit Mercy allows 74.7 points and has been outscored by 15.5 points per game.

The Vikings are 1-1 on the road. Cleveland State ranks fifth in the Horizon with 12.9 assists per game led by Jada Leonard averaging 2.6.

Detroit Mercy’s average of 4.2 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.8 fewer made shots on average than the 5.0 per game Cleveland State gives up. Cleveland State has shot at a 45.1% rate from the field this season, 0.2 percentage points above the 44.9% shooting opponents of Detroit Mercy have averaged.

The Titans and Vikings face off Thursday for the first time in Horizon play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jasmine Edwards is scoring 12.0 points per game and averaging 5.2 rebounds for the Titans. Aaliyah McQueen is averaging 1.2 made 3-pointers.

Colbi Maples is shooting 40.6% and averaging 16.5 points for the Vikings. Zingaro is averaging 13.6 points.

