Ziegler and the No. 13 Louisville Cardinals host conference foe SMU

SMU Mustangs (7-7, 0-2 ACC) at Louisville Cardinals (12-3, 2-0 ACC)

Louisville, Kentucky; Thursday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 13 Louisville takes on SMU in a matchup of ACC teams.

The Cardinals have gone 8-2 at home. Louisville is 10-1 when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents and averages 12.0 turnovers per game.

The Mustangs have gone 0-2 against ACC opponents. SMU averages 16.4 turnovers per game and is 4-3 when committing fewer turnovers than opponents.

Louisville makes 45.8% of its shots from the field this season, which is 6.2 percentage points higher than SMU has allowed to its opponents (39.6%). SMU averages 6.0 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.5 more makes per game than Louisville allows.

The matchup Thursday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Laura Ziegler is averaging 11.5 points and 7.4 rebounds for the Cardinals. Tajianna Roberts is averaging 13.0 points and 2.8 rebounds while shooting 43.7% over the past 10 games.

Zahra King is averaging 12.8 points and 1.5 steals for the Mustangs. Kyla Deck is averaging 1.3 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cardinals: 8-2, averaging 84.6 points, 43.8 rebounds, 17.5 assists, 9.9 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 46.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 56.3 points per game.

Mustangs: 6-4, averaging 69.2 points, 31.1 rebounds, 11.7 assists, 10.6 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 41.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.6 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

