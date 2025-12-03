Youngstown State takes home win streak into matchup with Wright State

Wright State Raiders (4-4) at Youngstown State Penguins (4-4) Youngstown, Ohio; Wednesday, 6:30 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Penguins -3.5;…

Wright State Raiders (4-4) at Youngstown State Penguins (4-4)

Youngstown, Ohio; Wednesday, 6:30 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Penguins -3.5; over/under is 143.5

BOTTOM LINE: Youngstown State will try to keep its three-game home win streak alive when the Penguins play Wright State.

The Penguins have gone 2-0 in home games. Youngstown State ranks third in the Horizon League in team defense, giving up 72.1 points while holding opponents to 44.1% shooting.

The Raiders are 1-2 on the road. Wright State is sixth in the Horizon League with 9.3 offensive rebounds per game led by Michael Imariagbe averaging 2.6.

Youngstown State scores 79.4 points, 12.8 more per game than the 66.6 Wright State allows. Wright State averages 8.6 made 3-pointers per game this season, 3.3 more made shots on average than the 5.3 per game Youngstown State allows.

The Penguins and Raiders meet Wednesday for the first time in Horizon League play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Cris Carroll is scoring 14.1 points per game and averaging 4.6 rebounds for the Penguins. Bryson Dawkins is averaging 10.4 points and 3.6 rebounds while shooting 47.2%.

Michael Cooper is averaging 14.4 points for the Raiders. Imariagbe is averaging 10.6 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.