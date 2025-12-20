Youngstown State secures 74-65 victory against South Carolina Upstate

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (AP) — Cris Carroll scored 27 points as Youngstown State beat South Carolina Upstate 74-65 on Saturday. Carroll…

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (AP) — Cris Carroll scored 27 points as Youngstown State beat South Carolina Upstate 74-65 on Saturday.

Carroll also added seven rebounds and five assists for the Penguins (8-5, 2-1 Horizon League). Vladimer Salaridze scored 14 points, shooting 4 for 5 (2 for 3 from 3-point range) and 4 of 6 from the free-throw line. Rich Rolf finished 4 of 7 from the field to finish with nine points.

The Spartans (8-7) were led by Karmani Gregory, who posted 26 points. Learic Davis added nine points and seven rebounds for USC Upstate, and Mason Bendinger had eight points.

