Youngstown State plays IU Indianapolis on 3-game win streak

Youngstown State Penguins (5-4, 1-0 Horizon League) at IU Indianapolis Jaguars (3-7, 0-1 Horizon League)

Indianapolis; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Youngstown State will try to extend its three-game win streak with a victory over IU Indianapolis.

The Jaguars are 2-1 on their home court. IU Indianapolis is 1-6 in games decided by 10 or more points.

The Penguins have gone 1-0 against Horizon League opponents. Youngstown State averages 13.9 turnovers per game and is 2-3 when committing fewer turnovers than opponents.

IU Indianapolis averages 11.3 made 3-pointers per game, 6.3 more made shots than the 5.0 per game Youngstown State allows. Youngstown State averages 78.2 points per game, 17.6 fewer points than the 95.8 IU Indianapolis allows to opponents.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kyler D’Augustino is scoring 15.9 points per game and averaging 3.1 rebounds for the Jaguars. Matt Compas is averaging 13.3 points and 1.7 rebounds while shooting 54.7%.

Cris Carroll is averaging 14.7 points for the Penguins. Bryson Dawkins is averaging 10.7 points.

