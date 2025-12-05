Yale visits Rider after Moore’s 22-point showing

Yale Bulldogs (2-7) at Rider Broncs (2-5) Lawrenceville, New Jersey; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Yale faces Rider after…

Yale Bulldogs (2-7) at Rider Broncs (2-5)

Lawrenceville, New Jersey; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Yale faces Rider after Ciniya Moore scored 22 points in Yale’s 61-48 win against the Bryant Bulldogs.

The Broncs are 1-0 on their home court. Rider is 1-5 against opponents with a winning record.

The Bulldogs are 1-3 on the road. Yale is 1-3 when it turns the ball over less than its opponents and averages 17.1 turnovers per game.

Rider averages 7.3 made 3-pointers per game, 1.2 more made shots than the 6.1 per game Yale gives up. Yale averages 59.6 points per game, 10.4 fewer points than the 70.0 Rider gives up to opponents.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kristina Yomane is shooting 42.7% and averaging 13.0 points for the Broncs. Aliya McIver is averaging 11.1 points.

Moore is shooting 42.7% and averaging 16.4 points for the Bulldogs. Luisa Vydrova is averaging 11.8 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

