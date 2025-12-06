Yale takes home win streak into matchup with UIC

UIC Flames (4-4) at Yale Bulldogs (9-1) New Haven, Connecticut; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Yale hosts UIC aiming…

UIC Flames (4-4) at Yale Bulldogs (9-1)

New Haven, Connecticut; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Yale hosts UIC aiming to continue its three-game home winning streak.

The Bulldogs have gone 3-1 at home. Yale is fourth in the Ivy League at limiting opponent scoring, giving up 70.5 points while holding opponents to 44.3% shooting.

The Flames have gone 1-2 away from home. UIC is 0-2 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

Yale scores 87.4 points, 15.0 more per game than the 72.4 UIC gives up. UIC has shot at a 46.0% clip from the field this season, 1.7 percentage points higher than the 44.3% shooting opponents of Yale have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Nick Townsend is scoring 17.5 points per game with 7.3 rebounds and 4.6 assists for the Bulldogs. Isaac Celiscar is averaging 13.9 points and 4.6 rebounds while shooting 62.5%.

Andy Johnson averages 2.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Flames, scoring 13.9 points while shooting 41.0% from beyond the arc. Ahmad Henderson II is averaging 16.4 points and 1.6 steals.

