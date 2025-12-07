Yale puts home win streak on the line against UIC

UIC Flames (4-4) at Yale Bulldogs (9-1) New Haven, Connecticut; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bulldogs -13.5; over/under…

UIC Flames (4-4) at Yale Bulldogs (9-1)

New Haven, Connecticut; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bulldogs -13.5; over/under is 152.5

BOTTOM LINE: Yale will try to keep its three-game home win streak alive when the Bulldogs play UIC.

The Bulldogs have gone 3-1 at home. Yale averages 9.0 turnovers per game and is 7-0 when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents.

The Flames are 1-2 in road games. UIC is 2-3 against opponents over .500.

Yale’s average of 9.0 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.7 more made shots on average than the 8.3 per game UIC gives up. UIC averages 6.0 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.8 fewer made shots on average than the 8.8 per game Yale gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Riley Fox averages 2.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Bulldogs, scoring 13.9 points while shooting 46.5% from beyond the arc. Nick Townsend is shooting 55.0% and averaging 17.5 points.

Ahmad Henderson II is averaging 16.4 points and 1.6 steals for the Flames. Andy Johnson is averaging 13.9 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

