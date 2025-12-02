Yale hosts Bryant, looks to break home slide

Bryant Bulldogs (7-1) at Yale Bulldogs (1-7) New Haven, Connecticut; Wednesday, 4:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Yale looks to break…

Bryant Bulldogs (7-1) at Yale Bulldogs (1-7)

New Haven, Connecticut; Wednesday, 4:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Yale looks to break its four-game home skid with a win over Bryant.

The Yale Bulldogs have gone 0-4 in home games. Yale is 0-3 against opponents with a winning record.

The Bryant Bulldogs are 4-1 on the road. Bryant is the America East leader with 23.6 defensive rebounds per game led by Nia Scott averaging 7.4.

Yale scores 59.4 points per game, 4.4 more points than the 55.0 Bryant allows. Bryant has shot at a 50.0% rate from the field this season, 2.8 percentage points greater than the 47.2% shooting opponents of Yale have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ciniya Moore averages 1.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Yale Bulldogs, scoring 15.8 points while shooting 36.4% from beyond the arc. Luisa Vydrova is shooting 46.8% and averaging 11.4 points.

Mia Mancini is scoring 15.6 points per game and averaging 5.5 rebounds for the Bryant Bulldogs. Scott is averaging 13.8 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.