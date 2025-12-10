Yale earns 93-82 victory over Albany (NY)

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (AP) — Jordan Brathwaite scored 16 points as Yale beat Albany 93-82 on Wednesday in the Basketball Hall…

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (AP) — Jordan Brathwaite scored 16 points as Yale beat Albany 93-82 on Wednesday in the Basketball Hall of Fame Classic.

Brathwaite had seven rebounds for the Bulldogs (11-1). Casey Simmons shot 7 of 12 from the field and 2 of 4 from the free-throw line to add 16 points. Samson Aletan shot 4 of 6 from the field and 5 for 7 from the line to finish with 13 points, adding 10 rebounds. It was the eighth win in a row for the Bulldogs.

Jaden Kempson led the Great Danes (2-8) in scoring, finishing with 18 points and two steals. Nasir Muhammad added 18 points and five assists for Albany. Amir Lindsey also had 17 points, eight assists and two steals.

