Yale Bulldogs face the Albany (NY) Great Danes

Albany (NY) Great Danes (2-7) vs. Yale Bulldogs (10-1) Springfield, Massachusetts; Wednesday, 4:30 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bulldogs -17.5;…

Albany (NY) Great Danes (2-7) vs. Yale Bulldogs (10-1)

Springfield, Massachusetts; Wednesday, 4:30 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bulldogs -17.5; over/under is 149.5

BOTTOM LINE: Albany (NY) and Yale play at MassMutual Center in Springfield, Massachusetts.

The Bulldogs have a 10-1 record against non-conference oppponents. Yale is seventh in the Ivy League in rebounding with 31.1 rebounds. Nick Townsend leads the Bulldogs with 7.5 boards.

The Great Danes are 2-7 in non-conference play. Albany (NY) has a 2-5 record against teams over .500.

Yale averages 9.0 made 3-pointers per game, 2.9 more made shots than the 6.1 per game Albany (NY) allows. Albany (NY) averages 71.6 points per game, 1.5 more than the 70.1 Yale allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Townsend is shooting 53.3% and averaging 17.4 points for the Bulldogs. Riley Fox is averaging 1.7 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Amir Lindsey is scoring 14.7 points per game and averaging 2.7 rebounds for the Great Danes. Zach Matulu is averaging 11.0 points and 5.5 rebounds.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.