Yalden has 29 points as Vermont knocks off Siena 83-69

BURLINGTON, Vt. (AP) — Gus Yalden had 29 points in Vermont’s 83-69 victory over Siena on Wednesday night. Yalden also…

BURLINGTON, Vt. (AP) — Gus Yalden had 29 points in Vermont’s 83-69 victory over Siena on Wednesday night.

Yalden also had six rebounds for the Catamounts (8-5). Sean Blake scored 14 and grabbed eight rebounds. TJ Hurley had 13 points.

Gavin Doty had 18 points and 11 rebounds to lead the Saints (9-3), who had a seven-game win streak end. Brendan Coyle added 15 points and Justice Shoats pitched in with 12 points and five assists.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.