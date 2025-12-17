Live Radio
Yalden has 29 points as Vermont knocks off Siena 83-69

The Associated Press

December 17, 2025, 10:48 PM

BURLINGTON, Vt. (AP) — Gus Yalden had 29 points in Vermont’s 83-69 victory over Siena on Wednesday night.

Yalden also had six rebounds for the Catamounts (8-5). Sean Blake scored 14 and grabbed eight rebounds. TJ Hurley had 13 points.

Gavin Doty had 18 points and 11 rebounds to lead the Saints (9-3), who had a seven-game win streak end. Brendan Coyle added 15 points and Justice Shoats pitched in with 12 points and five assists.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

