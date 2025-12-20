Xavier visits Halaifonua and Georgetown

Xavier Musketeers (8-4, 0-1 Big East) at Georgetown Hoyas (8-3, 1-0 Big East) Washington; Saturday, 8:30 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK…

Xavier Musketeers (8-4, 0-1 Big East) at Georgetown Hoyas (8-3, 1-0 Big East)

Washington; Saturday, 8:30 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Hoyas -4.5; over/under is 150.5

BOTTOM LINE: Georgetown takes on Xavier after Julius Halaifonua scored 21 points in Georgetown’s 78-69 victory over the Marquette Golden Eagles.

The Hoyas have gone 6-0 in home games. Georgetown ranks ninth in the Big East with 16.0 assists per game led by Malik Mack averaging 4.5.

The Musketeers are 0-1 in Big East play. Xavier is 0-1 in games decided by less than 4 points.

Georgetown’s average of 6.1 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.5 fewer made shots on average than the 6.6 per game Xavier allows. Xavier averages 10.2 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.5 more made shots on average than the 7.7 per game Georgetown gives up.

The Hoyas and Musketeers meet Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Mack is shooting 35.9% from beyond the arc with 2.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Hoyas, while averaging 14.6 points and 4.5 assists. KJ Lewis is shooting 40.9% and averaging 14.2 points over the last 10 games.

Tre Carroll is averaging 16.1 points and 5.4 rebounds for the Musketeers. Jovan Milicevic is averaging 2.4 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hoyas: 7-3, averaging 77.3 points, 34.0 rebounds, 16.1 assists, 7.0 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 44.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.0 points per game.

Musketeers: 6-4, averaging 77.9 points, 34.3 rebounds, 19.1 assists, 6.7 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 42.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.3 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.