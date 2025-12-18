Xavier Musketeers play the Butler Bulldogs, seek 5th straight win

Xavier Musketeers (8-3, 1-1 Big East) at Butler Bulldogs (6-6, 0-2 Big East) Indianapolis; Friday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Xavier Musketeers (8-3, 1-1 Big East) at Butler Bulldogs (6-6, 0-2 Big East)

Indianapolis; Friday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Xavier aims to keep its four-game win streak alive when the Musketeers take on Butler.

The Bulldogs have gone 5-2 in home games. Butler is ninth in the Big East in team defense, giving up 65.0 points while holding opponents to 41.0% shooting.

The Musketeers have gone 1-1 against Big East opponents. Xavier is seventh in the Big East giving up 62.3 points while holding opponents to 37.1% shooting.

Butler’s average of 6.9 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.7 fewer made shots on average than the 7.6 per game Xavier gives up. Xavier has shot at a 39.1% clip from the field this season, 1.9 percentage points less than the 41.0% shooting opponents of Butler have averaged.

The Bulldogs and Musketeers match up Friday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Caroline Dotsey is averaging 8.5 points for the Bulldogs. Lily Zeinstra is averaging 1.5 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Mariyah Noel is scoring 15.9 points per game with 6.5 rebounds and 2.5 assists for the Musketeers. MacKenzie Givens is averaging 13.5 points and 5.6 rebounds over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bulldogs: 5-5, averaging 67.9 points, 29.7 rebounds, 14.9 assists, 7.2 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 43.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.3 points per game.

Musketeers: 7-3, averaging 63.0 points, 32.5 rebounds, 14.4 assists, 4.9 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 39.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.9 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

