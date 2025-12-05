Xavier hosts Cincinnati after Anderson’s 28-point game

Cincinnati Bearcats (6-2) at Xavier Musketeers (6-3) Cincinnati; Friday, 7:30 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Musketeers -1.5; over/under is 145.5…

Cincinnati Bearcats (6-2) at Xavier Musketeers (6-3)

Cincinnati; Friday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Musketeers -1.5; over/under is 145.5

BOTTOM LINE: Xavier plays Cincinnati after Roddie Anderson III scored 28 points in Xavier’s 96-74 win over the Saint Francis (PA) Red Flash.

The Musketeers have gone 5-1 at home. Xavier is 0-1 in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Bearcats play their first true road game after going 6-2 to begin the season. Cincinnati ranks fifth in the Big 12 with 26.6 defensive rebounds per game led by Baba averaging 8.0.

Xavier scores 78.7 points, 15.3 more per game than the 63.4 Cincinnati allows. Cincinnati’s 43.1% shooting percentage from the field this season is 3.8 percentage points lower than Xavier has allowed to its opponents (46.9%).

TOP PERFORMERS: Tre Carroll is scoring 15.9 points per game with 5.4 rebounds and 2.9 assists for the Musketeers. Anderson is averaging 13.9 points and 2.9 rebounds while shooting 39.6%.

Miller is scoring 14.2 points per game and averaging 10.2 rebounds for the Bearcats. Day Day Thomas is averaging 13.8 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.