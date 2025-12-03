Xavier and Providence face off for conference showdown

Providence Friars (6-2) at Xavier Musketeers (4-3, 0-1 Big East) Cincinnati; Thursday, 11 a.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Providence plays Xavier…

Providence Friars (6-2) at Xavier Musketeers (4-3, 0-1 Big East)

Cincinnati; Thursday, 11 a.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Providence plays Xavier in Big East action Thursday.

The Musketeers are 3-3 on their home court. Xavier is ninth in the Big East in rebounding with 30.9 rebounds. Savannah White leads the Musketeers with 7.5 boards.

The Friars play their first true road game after going 6-2 with a 1-1 record in neutral-site games to start the season. Providence leads the Big East giving up just 52.3 points per game while holding opponents to 34.4% shooting.

Xavier scores 59.7 points, 7.4 more per game than the 52.3 Providence allows. Providence has shot at a 39.8% clip from the field this season, 1.3 percentage points greater than the 38.5% shooting opponents of Xavier have averaged.

The matchup Thursday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Mariyah Noel averages 1.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Musketeers, scoring 16.7 points while shooting 38.1% from beyond the arc. MacKenzie Givens is shooting 49.2% and averaging 11.1 points.

Sabou Gueye is shooting 52.7% and averaging 14.9 points for the Friars. Payton Dunbar is averaging 12.1 points.

