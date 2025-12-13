Xaivian Lee scores 24 to lead No. 18 Florida to an 80-70 victory over George Washington

SUNRISE, Fla. (AP) — Xaivian Lee scored 24 points to lead No. 18 Florida to an 80-70 victory over George…

SUNRISE, Fla. (AP) — Xaivian Lee scored 24 points to lead No. 18 Florida to an 80-70 victory over George Washington in the second game of the Orange Bowl Basketball Classic on Saturday.

Lee scored a season high on 6-of-11 shooting, including making 4 of 8 from 3-point range.

Thomas Haugh had 19 points and seven rebounds. Boogie Fland finished with 12 points and five assists for the defending champion Gators (6-4), who were coming off losses to top-five ranked Duke and UConn.

The Gators stretched a three-point halftime lead with 11 unanswered to start the second half. Rueben Chinyelu’s dunk capped the run to put Florida ahead 41-27.

Micah Handlogten’s lay-up with 12:30 remaining gave the Gators their largest lead at 54-34.

The Revolutionaries (8-4) responded with a 9-0 spurt and narrowed it to 54-43 on Rafael Castro’s lay-up with 10:28 remaining before the Gators ran off seven unanswered points to pull away.

The Gators shot 16 of 24 from the field in the second half.

Trey Autry had 15 points and Tyrone Marshall Jr. scored 14 for the Revolutionaries, who made 7 of 19 free throws. Castro had 12 points and Jean Aranguren 11.

The Revolutionaries stayed within striking distance of the Gators in the first half, which featured four lead changes. Tre Dinkins’ 3-pointer late in the first half got George Washington within 30-27 at the break.

UMass beat Florida State 103-95 in the first game of the Orange Bowl Basketball Classic.

Up next

George Washington: Hosts St. Mary’s College of Maryland on Dec. 22.

Florida: Hosts Saint Francis on Wednesday.

