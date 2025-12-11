Wysocki’s 32 lead Denver past Alaska-Anchorage 97-61

DENVER (AP) — Shaun Wysocki’s 32 points led Denver over Alaska-Anchorage 97-61 on Thursday. Wysocki also added six rebounds for…

DENVER (AP) — Shaun Wysocki’s 32 points led Denver over Alaska-Anchorage 97-61 on Thursday.

Wysocki also added six rebounds for the Pioneers (5-6). Carson Johnson added 21 points while shooting 7 for 11 (4 for 7 from 3-point range) and 3 of 3 from the free-throw line, while dishing six assists and grabbing three steals. Logan Kinsey finished 6 of 8 from the field to finish with 14 points.

Hasaan Herrington led the Seawolves (0-1) in scoring, finishing with 15 points and four steals. Sylas Williams added nine points for Alaska-Anchorage.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

