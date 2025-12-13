Wyoming plays Minnesota on 4-game road slide

Wyoming Cowgirls (3-5) at Minnesota Golden Gophers (7-3, 0-1 Big Ten) Minneapolis; Sunday, 6 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Wyoming travels…

Wyoming Cowgirls (3-5) at Minnesota Golden Gophers (7-3, 0-1 Big Ten)

Minneapolis; Sunday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Wyoming travels to Minnesota looking to end its four-game road losing streak.

The Golden Gophers have gone 6-1 at home. Minnesota is 7-0 in games decided by 10 points or more.

The Cowgirls are 0-4 on the road. Wyoming is ninth in the MWC with 30.5 rebounds per game led by Madi Symons averaging 4.5.

Minnesota averages 7.6 made 3-pointers per game, 3.5 more made shots than the 4.1 per game Wyoming allows. Wyoming averages 55.0 points per game, 2.6 more than the 52.4 Minnesota allows to opponents.

TOP PERFORMERS: Grace Grocholski averages 2.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Golden Gophers, scoring 13.4 points while shooting 49.1% from beyond the arc. Tori McKinney is shooting 50.6% and averaging 13.9 points.

Malene Pedersen is averaging 17.1 points for the Cowgirls. Logann Alvar is averaging 8.3 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.