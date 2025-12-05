Wyoming hosts Dartmouth after Walker’s 28-point showing

Dartmouth Big Green (3-3) at Wyoming Cowboys (6-2) Laramie, Wyoming; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Wyoming hosts Dartmouth after…

Dartmouth Big Green (3-3) at Wyoming Cowboys (6-2)

Laramie, Wyoming; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Wyoming hosts Dartmouth after Leland Walker scored 28 points in Wyoming’s 76-72 loss to the Texas Tech Red Raiders.

The Cowboys have gone 6-0 in home games. Wyoming is the MWC leader with 11.9 offensive rebounds per game led by Matija Belic averaging 2.0.

The Big Green are 1-1 on the road. Dartmouth ranks second in the Ivy League with 27.3 defensive rebounds per game led by Brandon Mitchell-Day averaging 7.7.

Wyoming averages 8.6 made 3-pointers per game, 1.6 more made shots than the 7.0 per game Dartmouth gives up. Dartmouth has shot at a 43.8% clip from the field this season, 3.6 percentage points greater than the 40.2% shooting opponents of Wyoming have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Walker is shooting 46.0% and averaging 14.5 points for the Cowboys. Uriyah Rojas is averaging 1.6 made 3-pointers.

Kareem Thomas is shooting 55.4% and averaging 18.8 points for the Big Green. Mitchell-Day is averaging 14.0 points.

