Wyoming hosts Bruns and South Dakota

South Dakota Coyotes (5-5) at Wyoming Cowboys (7-2)

Laramie, Wyoming; Tuesday, 8:30 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cowboys -13.5; over/under is 159.5

BOTTOM LINE: South Dakota visits Wyoming after Isaac Bruns scored 28 points in South Dakota’s 89-87 overtime loss to the Northern Colorado Bears.

The Cowboys have gone 7-0 at home. Wyoming leads the MWC averaging 86.0 points and is shooting 47.8%.

The Coyotes are 0-3 on the road. South Dakota has a 2-5 record against opponents over .500.

Wyoming averages 8.6 made 3-pointers per game, 3.1 more made shots than the 5.5 per game South Dakota allows. South Dakota has shot at a 45.2% clip from the field this season, 4.0 percentage points higher than the 41.2% shooting opponents of Wyoming have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Leland Walker is scoring 14.9 points per game and averaging 4.2 rebounds for the Cowboys. Uriyah Rojas is averaging 1.6 made 3-pointers.

Bruns is shooting 41.2% and averaging 19.3 points for the Coyotes. Jordan Crawford is averaging 12.1 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

