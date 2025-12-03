Wyatt leads St. John’s against Creighton after 22-point outing

Creighton Bluejays (2-4) at St. John’s Red Storm (7-1) New York; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: St. John’s hosts…

Creighton Bluejays (2-4) at St. John’s Red Storm (7-1)

New York; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: St. John’s hosts Creighton after Sa’Mya Wyatt scored 22 points in St. John’s 84-73 victory over the Memphis Tigers.

The Red Storm have gone 4-0 in home games. St. John’s ranks fifth in the Big East in team defense, allowing 60.8 points while holding opponents to 38.4% shooting.

The Bluejays are 1-2 on the road. Creighton is third in the Big East with 25.0 defensive rebounds per game led by Grace Boffeli averaging 6.0.

St. John’s makes 49.5% of its shots from the field this season, which is 5.0 percentage points higher than Creighton has allowed to its opponents (44.5%). Creighton has shot at a 37.4% rate from the field this season, 1.0 percentage point below the 38.4% shooting opponents of St. John’s have averaged.

The Red Storm and Bluejays square off Thursday for the first time in Big East play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Brooke Moore is shooting 60.0% and averaging 15.8 points for the Red Storm. Janeya Grant is averaging 6.9 points.

Ava Zediker is shooting 37.5% and averaging 11.6 points for the Bluejays. Neleigh Gessert is averaging 11.5 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.