Wright State visits Youngstown State on 5-game road slide

Wright State Raiders (5-7, 1-1 Horizon) at Youngstown State Penguins (6-3, 1-1 Horizon)

Youngstown, Ohio; Tuesday, 6:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Wright State will try to stop its five-game road slide when the Raiders play Youngstown State.

The Penguins have gone 2-1 in home games. Youngstown State is second in the Horizon with 14.8 assists per game led by Casey Santoro averaging 2.9.

The Raiders are 1-1 against Horizon opponents. Wright State is 0-1 in games decided by less than 4 points.

Youngstown State’s average of 6.4 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.6 more made shots on average than the 5.8 per game Wright State allows. Wright State has shot at a 40.1% rate from the field this season, 2.3 percentage points above the 37.8% shooting opponents of Youngstown State have averaged.

The Penguins and Raiders square off Tuesday for the first time in Horizon play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Santoro is scoring 13.4 points per game and averaging 6.2 rebounds for the Penguins. Erica King is averaging 10.3 points and 3.0 rebounds while shooting 40.7%.

Olivia Brown is averaging 5.3 points for the Raiders. Breezie Williams is averaging 11.6 points over the last 10 games.

