Wright State takes on No. 12 Kentucky on 3-game skid

Wright State Raiders (5-8, 1-2 Horizon) at Kentucky Wildcats (11-1) Lexington-Fayette, Kentucky; Friday, 6:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Wright State…

Wright State Raiders (5-8, 1-2 Horizon) at Kentucky Wildcats (11-1)

Lexington-Fayette, Kentucky; Friday, 6:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Wright State looks to end its three-game slide with a win against No. 12 Kentucky.

The Wildcats have gone 5-0 at home. Kentucky ranks ninth in the SEC with 12.3 offensive rebounds per game led by Clara Strack averaging 3.0.

The Raiders are 1-6 on the road. Wright State averages 68.6 points while outscoring opponents by 2.9 points per game.

Kentucky averages 8.7 made 3-pointers per game, 2.9 more made shots than the 5.8 per game Wright State allows. Wright State averages 17.9 more points per game (68.6) than Kentucky allows to opponents (50.7).

TOP PERFORMERS: Strack is shooting 52.4% and averaging 15.4 points for the Wildcats. Asia Boone is averaging 2.4 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Claire Henson is averaging 10.8 points and 7.5 rebounds for the Raiders. Breezie Williams is averaging 10.6 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wildcats: 9-1, averaging 78.5 points, 37.3 rebounds, 18.4 assists, 6.2 steals and 7.8 blocks per game while shooting 46.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 50.3 points per game.

Raiders: 3-7, averaging 63.2 points, 30.1 rebounds, 11.0 assists, 7.4 steals and 2.0 blocks per game while shooting 36.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.3 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.