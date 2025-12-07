Wright State takes down Green Bay 86-58

FAIRBORN, Ohio (AP) — Michael Cooper scored 23 points as Wright State beat Green Bay 86-58 on Sunday. Cooper shot…

FAIRBORN, Ohio (AP) — Michael Cooper scored 23 points as Wright State beat Green Bay 86-58 on Sunday.

Cooper shot 7 of 13 from the field, including 3 for 7 from 3-point range, and went 6 for 7 from the line for the Raiders (5-5, 1-1 Horizon League). Michael Imariagbe shot 7 of 7 from the field to add 14 points. Logan Woods shot 4 of 8 from the field, including 2 for 5 from 3-point range, and went 3 for 4 from the line to finish with 13 points.

The Phoenix (4-7, 0-2) were led by CJ O’Hara, who recorded 19 points. Justin Allen added 12 points and two steals for Green Bay.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

