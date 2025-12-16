Wright State hosts Miami (OH) following Cooper’s 22-point performance

Miami (OH) RedHawks (10-0) at Wright State Raiders (5-6, 1-1 Horizon League) Fairborn, Ohio; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK…

Miami (OH) RedHawks (10-0) at Wright State Raiders (5-6, 1-1 Horizon League)

Fairborn, Ohio; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Raiders -1.5; over/under is 151.5

BOTTOM LINE: Wright State faces Miami (OH) after Michael Cooper scored 22 points in Wright State’s 76-74 loss to the Marshall Thundering Herd.

The Raiders are 3-1 in home games. Wright State has a 0-2 record in one-possession games.

The RedHawks have gone 3-0 away from home. Miami (OH) is eighth in college basketball scoring 93.2 points per game while shooting 52.6%.

Wright State averages 78.5 points, 9.5 more per game than the 69.0 Miami (OH) allows. Miami (OH) has shot at a 52.6% rate from the field this season, 8.7 percentage points higher than the 43.9% shooting opponents of Wright State have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Cooper is averaging 15.3 points for the Raiders. Solomon Callaghan is averaging 2.0 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Evan Ipsaro is averaging 15.1 points and 3.3 assists for the RedHawks. Brant Byers is averaging 12.8 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

