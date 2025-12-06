Wright State hosts Green Bay after Allen’s 20-point game

Green Bay Phoenix (4-6, 0-1 Horizon League) at Wright State Raiders (4-5, 0-1 Horizon League) Fairborn, Ohio; Sunday, 5 p.m.…

Green Bay Phoenix (4-6, 0-1 Horizon League) at Wright State Raiders (4-5, 0-1 Horizon League)

Fairborn, Ohio; Sunday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Green Bay takes on Wright State after Justin Allen scored 20 points in Green Bay’s 80-78 loss to the Robert Morris Colonials.

The Raiders are 2-1 on their home court. Wright State is seventh in the Horizon League with 14.8 assists per game led by TJ Burch averaging 3.4.

The Phoenix are 0-1 in Horizon League play. Green Bay is 0-1 in one-possession games.

Wright State averages 78.2 points per game, 3.2 more points than the 75.0 Green Bay allows. Green Bay averages 6.6 more points per game (73.5) than Wright State gives up (66.9).

The Raiders and Phoenix square off Sunday for the first time in Horizon League play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Michael Cooper is shooting 46.1% and averaging 13.7 points for the Raiders. Solomon Callaghan is averaging 9.6 points.

Allen is averaging 12.9 points for the Phoenix. CJ O’Hara is averaging 12.7 points.

