Wright State earns 70-64 win against Eastern Michigan

FAIRBORN, Ohio (AP) — Michael Cooper’s 18 points helped Wright State defeat Eastern Michigan 70-64 on Monday night.

Cooper added six rebounds for the Raiders (6-7). Michael Imariagbe added 13 points and eight rebounds. Dominic Pangonis finished with 12 points.

Carlos Hart led the way for the Eagles (6-7) with 18 points, six rebounds and two steals. Addison Patterson added 18 points for Eastern Michigan. Mohammad Habhab also had 13 points and seven rebounds.

Cooper scored 10 points in the first half to help Wright State lead 34-33 at the break. Wright State took the lead for good with 1:54 remaining in the second half on a jump shot from Cooper that made it 64-62.

