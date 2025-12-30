Worrell’s 32 lead Morgan State over Penn State-Brandywine 92-55

BALTIMORE (AP) — Alfred Worrell Jr. poured in 32 points off the bench and Elijah Davis had a double-double to…

BALTIMORE (AP) — Alfred Worrell Jr. poured in 32 points off the bench and Elijah Davis had a double-double to lead Morgan State past Penn State-Brandywine 92-55 on Tuesday.

Worrell also had six rebounds for the Bears (3-11). Elijah Davis scored 17 points while going 5 of 9 and 6 of 8 from the free-throw line to go with added 10 assists and three steals. Rob Lawson shot 6 for 8, including 3 for 4 from beyond the arc to finish with 15 points.

Corwin Holland II led the way for the Division III Nittany Lions (6-7) with 14 points and five rebounds.

After leading just 27-25 with 6:49 remaining, the Bears closed on a 22-7 run to hold a 49-32 lead in the first half. The game never got back to single digits.

