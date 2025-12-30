Wooley scores season-high 21 points as No. 16 Louisville beats California 90-70

BERKELEY, Calif. (AP) — Sophomore Adrian Wooley scored a season-high 21 points and No. 16 Louisville beat California 90-70 on…

BERKELEY, Calif. (AP) — Sophomore Adrian Wooley scored a season-high 21 points and No. 16 Louisville beat California 90-70 on Tuesday night in the Atlantic Coast Conference opener for both teams.

Ryan Conwell made six 3-pointers and had 26 points, and all five Louisville starters scored in double figures. Sanandra Fru added 13 points and 14 rebounds, while Isaac McNeely and J’Vonne Hadley each scored 11.

The Cardinals, who entered Tuesday averaging more than 90 points per game and limiting opponents to approximately 68 per game, notched another lopsided victory in their first trip to Berkeley.

Louisville (11-2) scored the first 10 points of the game and never trailed while winning for the fourth time in five games.

Wooley led the way by shooting 9 for 14 from the field with three 3-pointers.

The Cardinals won handily despite being without second-leading scorer Mike Brown Jr. The freshman guard was held out due to a lower back injury.

Chris Bell scored 20 points for California (12-2), which had won nine straight and was going for its second win over a ranked team this season. The Bears knocked off then-No. 18 UCLA on Nov. 25. Lee Dort added 12 points and 10 rebounds. Jordan Pippen scored 17.

The Cardinals led by 21 points in the second half and cruised to the finish. Louisville had a mild scare briefly in the second half when Conwell appeared to suffer a minor head injury. But, he returned three minutes later and finished the game with his seventh 20-point game of the season.

Conwell got the Cardinals going early, making five of his first seven shots, including three 3-pointers.

Up next

Louisville: Faces Stanford on Friday.

California: Hosts Notre Dame on Friday.

___

Get poll alerts and updates on the AP Top 25 throughout the season. Sign up here and here (AP News mobile app). AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-basketball-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.