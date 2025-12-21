Woods scores 23 to lift Tulane over Portland State 63-61

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Asher Woods led Tulane with 21 points and sealed the victory with two free throws with…

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Asher Woods led Tulane with 21 points and sealed the victory with two free throws with two seconds left as the Green Wave defeated Portland State 63-61 on Saturday.

Woods shot 6 of 9 from the field and 9 for 9 from the line for the Green Wave (9-4). Rowan Brumbaugh scored 14 points while going 3 of 12 from the floor, including 1 for 3 from 3-point range, and 7 for 7 from the line and added five rebounds and three steals. Tyler Ringgold shot 3 of 7 from the field and 3 of 5 from the free-throw line to finish with 10 points.

The Vikings (6-5) were led by Keyon Kensie, who recorded 22 points and eight rebounds. Terri Miller Jr. added 22 points and seven rebounds for Portland State. Jaylin Henderson also had 11 points and five assists.

Woods scored seven points in the first half for Tulane, who led 24-23 at the break. Woods scored a team-high 14 points for Tulane in the second half, including their game-winner.

