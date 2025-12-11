Wood scores 21, Jacksonville takes down Trinity Baptist 122-49

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Hayden Wood had 21 points in Jacksonville’s 122-49 win over Trinity Baptist on Thursday. Wood went…

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Hayden Wood had 21 points in Jacksonville’s 122-49 win over Trinity Baptist on Thursday.

Wood went 8 of 10 from the field (4 for 6 from 3-point range) for the Dolphins (5-5). Charles Caporaso scored 18 points while shooting 7 of 10 from the field and 4 of 5 from the line, while adding nine rebounds. Chris Arias had 13 points and went 4 of 6 from the field (3 for 4 from 3-point range).

Diego Fernandez led the way for the Eagles with 17 points. Tayden Owens added eight points for Trinity Baptist.

