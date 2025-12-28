Wofford wins 88-54 over Union (KY)

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (AP) — Jayden Tyler scored 24 points as Wofford beat NAIA-member Union of Kentucky 88-54 on Sunday. Tyler…

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (AP) — Jayden Tyler scored 24 points as Wofford beat NAIA-member Union of Kentucky 88-54 on Sunday.

Tyler shot 7 of 8 from the field, including 5 for 6 from 3-point range, and went 5 for 6 from the line for the Terriers (8-5). Nils Machowski scored 14 points while going 6 of 13 (2 for 6 from 3-point range) and added four steals. Kahmare Holmes finished 6 of 8 from the field to finish with 12 points, while adding six steals.

Ali Sakho led the way for the Bulldogs with 14 points and seven rebounds.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.