Wofford visits Hogarth and Gardner-Webb

Wofford Terriers (6-4) at Gardner-Webb Runnin’ Bulldogs (1-11)

Boiling Springs, North Carolina; Monday, 7 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Terriers -9.5; over/under is 153.5

BOTTOM LINE: Gardner-Webb takes on Wofford after Jacob Hogarth scored 23 points in Gardner-Webb’s 77-63 victory over the Brevard Tornados.

The Runnin’ Bulldogs have gone 1-2 in home games. Gardner-Webb ranks ninth in the Big South with 10.3 assists per game led by Jacob Hudson averaging 1.9.

The Terriers are 2-3 in road games. Wofford is 2-4 in games decided by at least 10 points.

Gardner-Webb is shooting 41.1% from the field this season, 4.6 percentage points lower than the 45.7% Wofford allows to opponents. Wofford averages 73.6 points per game, 15.7 fewer points than the 89.3 Gardner-Webb allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Spence Sims is shooting 49.1% from beyond the arc with 2.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Runnin’ Bulldogs, while averaging 10.9 points. Hogarth is shooting 56.3% and averaging 12.2 points over the last 10 games.

Nils Machowski averages 1.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Terriers, scoring 12.5 points while shooting 27.3% from beyond the arc. Kahmare Holmes is averaging 18 points, 5.7 rebounds and 2.6 steals.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

