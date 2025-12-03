Wofford visits Gardner-Webb after Gray’s 22-point showing

Wofford Terriers (2-5) at Gardner-Webb Runnin’ Bulldogs (2-8) Boiling Springs, North Carolina; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Gardner-Webb hosts…

Wofford Terriers (2-5) at Gardner-Webb Runnin’ Bulldogs (2-8)

Boiling Springs, North Carolina; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Gardner-Webb hosts Wofford after Amina Gray scored 22 points in Gardner-Webb’s 63-53 loss to the Appalachian State Mountaineers.

The Runnin’ Bulldogs are 2-1 on their home court. Gardner-Webb has a 1-5 record against teams over .500.

The Terriers are 1-3 in road games. Wofford is 1-5 against opponents over .500.

Gardner-Webb is shooting 38.2% from the field this season, 0.1 percentage points higher than the 38.1% Wofford allows to opponents. Wofford averages 72.6 points per game, 3.7 more than the 68.9 Gardner-Webb allows to opponents.

TOP PERFORMERS: Gray is scoring 10.9 points per game with 2.4 rebounds and 0.7 assists for the Runnin’ Bulldogs. Nyla Walker is averaging 10.9 points and 1.8 rebounds while shooting 37.4%.

Queen Ikhiuwu is averaging 14.9 points, 7.4 rebounds and 1.6 blocks for the Terriers. Gabby Mundy is averaging 13.1 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.