Wofford visits Barner and East Carolina

Wofford Terriers (4-6) at East Carolina Pirates (6-5)

Greenville, North Carolina; Wednesday, 11 a.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: East Carolina hosts Wofford after Taylor Barner scored 20 points in East Carolina’s 75-61 victory over the UNC Asheville Bulldogs.

The Pirates are 4-2 in home games. East Carolina scores 70.2 points and has outscored opponents by 2.7 points per game.

The Terriers are 2-4 on the road. Wofford is 1-6 against opponents with a winning record.

East Carolina averages 70.2 points, 5.0 more per game than the 65.2 Wofford allows. Wofford averages 5.9 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.6 fewer makes per game than East Carolina gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Anzhane Hutton is averaging 10.6 points and 6.8 rebounds for the Pirates. Kennedy Fauntleroy is averaging 11.9 points over the last 10 games.

Queen Ikhiuwu is scoring 14.1 points per game and averaging 6.7 rebounds for the Terriers. Gabby Mundy is averaging 11.8 points and 5.6 rebounds.

