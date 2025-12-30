Wofford takes on Western Carolina following Tyler’s 24-point outing

Wofford Terriers (8-5) at Western Carolina Catamounts (4-7) Cullowhee, North Carolina; Wednesday, 1 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Wofford visits Western…

Wofford Terriers (8-5) at Western Carolina Catamounts (4-7)

Cullowhee, North Carolina; Wednesday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Wofford visits Western Carolina after Jayden Tyler scored 24 points in Wofford’s 88-54 win over the Union (KY) Bulldogs.

The Catamounts have gone 4-0 in home games. Western Carolina is fifth in the SoCon with 24.4 defensive rebounds per game led by Adbulai Fanta Kabba averaging 4.7.

The Terriers are 3-4 on the road. Wofford averages 75.4 points while outscoring opponents by 2.0 points per game.

Western Carolina is shooting 44.4% from the field this season, 0.8 percentage points lower than the 45.2% Wofford allows to opponents. Wofford averages 8.4 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.1 fewer made shots on average than the 9.5 per game Western Carolina gives up.

The matchup Wednesday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Julien Soumaoro averages 2.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Catamounts, scoring 12.1 points while shooting 37.5% from beyond the arc. Marcus Kell is averaging 13.4 points over the last 10 games.

Nils Machowski is shooting 26.5% from beyond the arc with 1.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Terriers, while averaging 12.9 points. Kahmare Holmes is shooting 52.3% and averaging 16.9 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Catamounts: 4-6, averaging 78.7 points, 35.9 rebounds, 13.8 assists, 7.7 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 45.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 80.1 points per game.

Terriers: 7-3, averaging 78.6 points, 33.5 rebounds, 15.3 assists, 7.0 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 43.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.5 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.