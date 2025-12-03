Wofford hosts Presbyterian following Holmes’ 30-point game

Presbyterian Blue Hose (5-5) at Wofford Terriers (5-3) Spartanburg, South Carolina; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Terriers -5.5;…

Presbyterian Blue Hose (5-5) at Wofford Terriers (5-3)

Spartanburg, South Carolina; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Terriers -5.5; over/under is 139.5

BOTTOM LINE: Wofford faces Presbyterian after Kahmare Holmes scored 30 points in Wofford’s 83-77 win against the Eastern Kentucky Colonels.

The Terriers are 3-0 on their home court. Wofford is second in the SoCon with 24.1 defensive rebounds per game led by Holmes averaging 4.4.

The Blue Hose are 1-4 on the road. Presbyterian is the leader in the Big South allowing only 66.6 points per game while holding opponents to 43.3% shooting.

Wofford averages 77.6 points, 11.0 more per game than the 66.6 Presbyterian gives up. Presbyterian averages 67.9 points per game, 10.9 fewer points than the 78.8 Wofford gives up to opponents.

TOP PERFORMERS: Holmes is scoring 19.1 points per game with 5.7 rebounds and 2.0 assists for the Terriers. Nils Machowski is averaging 12.1 points and 4.3 rebounds while shooting 32.5%.

Jonah Pierce is shooting 58.8% and averaging 14.4 points for the Blue Hose. Carl Parrish is averaging 13.3 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

