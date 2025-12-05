Wofford hosts Charleston Southern following Bailey’s 24-point outing

Charleston Southern Buccaneers (2-6) at Wofford Terriers (3-5) Spartanburg, South Carolina; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Charleston Southern faces…

Charleston Southern Buccaneers (2-6) at Wofford Terriers (3-5)

Spartanburg, South Carolina; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Charleston Southern faces Wofford after Tyonna Bailey scored 24 points in Charleston Southern’s 83-62 victory over the Allen YellowJackets.

The Terriers are 1-2 on their home court. Wofford averages 70.8 points while outscoring opponents by 5.3 points per game.

The Buccaneers are 0-4 in road games. Charleston Southern is fourth in the Big South with 34.1 rebounds per game led by Alaina Nettles averaging 8.4.

Wofford’s average of 6.4 made 3-pointers per game is 1.7 fewer made shots on average than the 8.1 per game Charleston Southern allows. Charleston Southern averages 61.1 points per game, 4.4 fewer than the 65.5 Wofford gives up to opponents.

TOP PERFORMERS: Queen Ikhiuwu is scoring 13.8 points per game with 7.4 rebounds and 1.0 assist for the Terriers. Gabby Mundy is averaging 12.5 points and 5.8 rebounds while shooting 48.2%.

Caelan Ellis is averaging 11.8 points for the Buccaneers. Ashra Sra is averaging 10.3 points.

