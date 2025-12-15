Wofford earns 83-57 victory over Gardner-Webb

BOILING SPRINGS, N.C. (AP) — Kahmare Holmes had 15 points in Wofford’s 83-57 win against Gardner-Webb on Monday night. Holmes…

BOILING SPRINGS, N.C. (AP) — Kahmare Holmes had 15 points in Wofford’s 83-57 win against Gardner-Webb on Monday night.

Holmes also had nine rebounds for the Terriers (7-4). Cayden Vasko scored 13 points and added five assists and three steals. Brian Sumpter finished 5 of 8 from the field to finish with 12 points.

Jacob Hogarth and Jacob Hudson both scored 13 to lead the Runnin’ Bulldogs (1-12).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

