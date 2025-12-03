Wofford defeats Presbyterian 63-56

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (AP) — Kahmare Holmes and Nils Machowski both had 16 points in Wofford’s 63-56 victory over Presbyterian on…

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (AP) — Kahmare Holmes and Nils Machowski both had 16 points in Wofford’s 63-56 victory over Presbyterian on Wednesday.

Holmes also contributed seven rebounds and three steals for the Terriers (6-3). Machowski added six rebounds. Cayden Vasko had 10 points and went 4 of 9 from the field (2 for 4 from 3-point range).

The Blue Hose (5-6) were led by Jonah Pierce, who recorded 19 points and 14 rebounds. Chidi Chiakwelu added 12 points, 10 rebounds and three blocks for Presbyterian. Carl Parrish also had 11 points.

Up next

These two teams both play Saturday. Wofford hosts Elon and Presbyterian hosts Morehead State.

