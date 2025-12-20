Wisne and Northern Colorado host Denver

Denver Pioneers (6-7) at Northern Colorado Bears (9-2) Greeley, Colorado; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bears -9; over/under…

Denver Pioneers (6-7) at Northern Colorado Bears (9-2)

Greeley, Colorado; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bears -9; over/under is 162.5

BOTTOM LINE: Northern Colorado hosts Denver after Brock Wisne scored 29 points in Northern Colorado’s 101-90 loss to the Texas Tech Red Raiders.

The Bears have gone 4-0 at home. Northern Colorado averages 18.9 assists per game to lead the Big Sky, paced by Quinn Denker with 6.1.

The Pioneers have gone 2-5 away from home. Denver is 2-0 in one-possession games.

Northern Colorado scores 87.6 points per game, 2.2 more points than the 85.4 Denver gives up. Denver has shot at a 49.2% clip from the field this season, 4.2 percentage points higher than the 45.0% shooting opponents of Northern Colorado have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Denker is averaging 17.3 points and 6.1 assists for the Bears. Wisne is averaging 15.0 points over the last 10 games.

Gabe Oldham is averaging 5.5 points and 6.1 rebounds for the Pioneers. Carson Johnson is averaging 3.2 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bears: 8-2, averaging 87.3 points, 33.2 rebounds, 18.2 assists, 4.2 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 50.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.6 points per game.

Pioneers: 5-5, averaging 87.3 points, 29.6 rebounds, 12.2 assists, 4.8 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 50.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 86.9 points.

