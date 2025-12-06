Wisconsin hosts Marquette after James’ 21-point game

Marquette Golden Eagles (5-4) at Wisconsin Badgers (6-2, 1-0 Big Ten) Madison, Wisconsin; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE:…

Marquette Golden Eagles (5-4) at Wisconsin Badgers (6-2, 1-0 Big Ten)

Madison, Wisconsin; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Badgers -10.5; over/under is 157.5

BOTTOM LINE: Marquette plays Wisconsin after Nigel James Jr. scored 21 points in Marquette’s 75-72 overtime victory against the Valparaiso Beacons.

The Badgers are 5-0 in home games. Wisconsin is sixth in the Big Ten scoring 86.9 points while shooting 45.1% from the field.

The Golden Eagles play their first true road game after going 5-4 to start the season. Marquette averages 81.4 points while outscoring opponents by 7.2 points per game.

Wisconsin is shooting 45.1% from the field this season, 1.4 percentage points higher than the 43.7% Marquette allows to opponents. Marquette has shot at a 42.6% clip from the field this season, 1.4 percentage points below the 44.0% shooting opponents of Wisconsin have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Nicholas Boyd is shooting 49.2% and averaging 20.9 points for the Badgers. John Blackwell is averaging 19.9 points.

Chase Ross is scoring 20.3 points per game and averaging 4.4 rebounds for the Golden Eagles. James is averaging 12.3 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.