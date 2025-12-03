Wisconsin faces Northwestern after Blackwell’s 30-point outing

Northwestern Wildcats (5-2) at Wisconsin Badgers (5-2) Madison, Wisconsin; Wednesday, 9 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Badgers -9.5; over/under is…

Northwestern Wildcats (5-2) at Wisconsin Badgers (5-2)

Madison, Wisconsin; Wednesday, 9 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Badgers -9.5; over/under is 155.5

BOTTOM LINE: Wisconsin plays Northwestern after John Blackwell scored 30 points in Wisconsin’s 74-63 loss to the TCU Horned Frogs.

The Badgers are 4-0 in home games. Wisconsin is ninth in the Big Ten in rebounding with 35.3 rebounds. Nolan Winter leads the Badgers with 10.1 boards.

The Wildcats have gone 1-0 away from home. Northwestern averages 82.1 points while outscoring opponents by 12.5 points per game.

Wisconsin averages 11.0 made 3-pointers per game, 4.1 more made shots than the 6.9 per game Northwestern gives up. Northwestern averages 8.5 more points per game (82.1) than Wisconsin gives up to opponents (73.6).

The Badgers and Wildcats match up Wednesday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Nicholas Boyd is shooting 50.0% and averaging 21.0 points for the Badgers. Blackwell is averaging 2.6 made 3-pointers.

Nick Martinelli is averaging 20.6 points and 6.6 rebounds for the Wildcats. Arrinten Page is averaging 15.0 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

