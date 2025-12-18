Wisconsin Badgers face the Villanova Wildcats

Villanova Wildcats (8-2) vs. Wisconsin Badgers (7-3, 1-1 Big Ten)
Milwaukee; Friday, 8 p.m. EST
BOTTOM LINE: Wisconsin takes on Villanova in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.
The Badgers are 6-2 in non-conference play. Wisconsin scores 85.1 points while outscoring opponents by 9.7 points per game.
The Wildcats are 8-2 in non-conference play. Villanova has an 8-1 record in games decided by 10 points or more.
Wisconsin scores 85.1 points, 17.0 more per game than the 68.1 Villanova gives up. Villanova averages 10.6 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.3 more made shots on average than the 8.3 per game Wisconsin allows.
TOP PERFORMERS: John Blackwell is shooting 41.1% from beyond the arc with 3.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Badgers, while averaging 19.6 points, 5.3 rebounds and 1.8 steals. Nicholas Boyd is shooting 48.3% and averaging 20.2 points.
Bryce Lindsay is averaging 17.2 points for the Wildcats. Acaden Lewis is averaging 12.4 points.
___
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.