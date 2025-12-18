Wisconsin Badgers face the Villanova Wildcats

Villanova Wildcats (8-2) vs. Wisconsin Badgers (7-3, 1-1 Big Ten) Milwaukee; Friday, 8 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Wisconsin takes on…

Villanova Wildcats (8-2) vs. Wisconsin Badgers (7-3, 1-1 Big Ten)

Milwaukee; Friday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Wisconsin takes on Villanova in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

The Badgers are 6-2 in non-conference play. Wisconsin scores 85.1 points while outscoring opponents by 9.7 points per game.

The Wildcats are 8-2 in non-conference play. Villanova has an 8-1 record in games decided by 10 points or more.

Wisconsin scores 85.1 points, 17.0 more per game than the 68.1 Villanova gives up. Villanova averages 10.6 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.3 more made shots on average than the 8.3 per game Wisconsin allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: John Blackwell is shooting 41.1% from beyond the arc with 3.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Badgers, while averaging 19.6 points, 5.3 rebounds and 1.8 steals. Nicholas Boyd is shooting 48.3% and averaging 20.2 points.

Bryce Lindsay is averaging 17.2 points for the Wildcats. Acaden Lewis is averaging 12.4 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

