Wisconsin Badgers and the Villanova Wildcats square off in Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Villanova Wildcats (8-2) vs. Wisconsin Badgers (7-3, 1-1 Big Ten)

Milwaukee; Friday, 8 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Badgers -5.5; over/under is 150.5

BOTTOM LINE: Wisconsin plays Villanova in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

The Badgers are 6-2 in non-conference play. Wisconsin has a 7-3 record against opponents over .500.

The Wildcats are 8-2 in non-conference play. Villanova has a 7-2 record against teams over .500.

Wisconsin is shooting 44.2% from the field this season, 0.3 percentage points lower than the 44.5% Villanova allows to opponents. Villanova has shot at a 47.2% clip from the field this season, 2.4 percentage points higher than the 44.8% shooting opponents of Wisconsin have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Nicholas Boyd is scoring 20.2 points per game and averaging 3.0 rebounds for the Badgers. John Blackwell is averaging 3.0 made 3-pointers.

Bryce Lindsay is shooting 48.7% and averaging 17.2 points for the Wildcats. Acaden Lewis is averaging 12.4 points.

