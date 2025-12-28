Winthrop visits No. 15 Texas Tech following Berry’s 22-point outing

Winthrop Eagles (8-6) at Texas Tech Red Raiders (9-3) Lubbock, Texas; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Red Raiders…

Winthrop Eagles (8-6) at Texas Tech Red Raiders (9-3)

Lubbock, Texas; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Red Raiders -17.5; over/under is 165.5

BOTTOM LINE: Winthrop faces No. 15 Texas Tech after Daylen Berry scored 22 points in Winthrop’s 107-41 win over the Clinton College Golden Bears.

The Red Raiders have gone 6-0 in home games. Texas Tech has a 2-0 record in one-possession games.

The Eagles are 2-5 in road games. Winthrop ranks second in the Big South shooting 37.2% from 3-point range.

Texas Tech makes 46.8% of its shots from the field this season, which is 4.5 percentage points higher than Winthrop has allowed to its opponents (42.3%). Winthrop scores 15.8 more points per game (90.3) than Texas Tech allows (74.5).

TOP PERFORMERS: JT Toppin is averaging 21.6 points, 10.5 rebounds and 1.6 blocks for the Red Raiders. Christian Anderson is averaging 18.7 points, 6.7 assists and 1.6 steals over the last 10 games.

Kareem Rozier is shooting 40.6% from beyond the arc with 3.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Eagles, while averaging 13.2 points and 4.3 assists. Logan Duncomb is averaging 15.6 points and 7.6 rebounds over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Red Raiders: 7-3, averaging 80.6 points, 32.0 rebounds, 14.9 assists, 6.3 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 47.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.7 points per game.

Eagles: 6-4, averaging 92.2 points, 40.1 rebounds, 18.7 assists, 7.1 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 49.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.3 points.

