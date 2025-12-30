Winthrop hosts Gardner-Webb after Porter’s 22-point game

Gardner-Webb Runnin’ Bulldogs (3-11) at Winthrop Eagles (7-7) Rock Hill, South Carolina; Wednesday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Winthrop hosts…

Gardner-Webb Runnin’ Bulldogs (3-11) at Winthrop Eagles (7-7)

Rock Hill, South Carolina; Wednesday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Winthrop hosts Gardner-Webb after Amourie Porter scored 22 points in Winthrop’s 88-53 loss to the Virginia Cavaliers.

The Eagles have gone 5-0 in home games. Winthrop is sixth in the Big South in rebounding with 30.6 rebounds. Tocarra Johnson paces the Eagles with 6.8 boards.

The Runnin’ Bulldogs are 0-8 on the road. Gardner-Webb gives up 67.6 points to opponents while being outscored by 11.9 points per game.

Winthrop averages 66.7 points per game, 0.9 fewer points than the 67.6 Gardner-Webb allows. Gardner-Webb averages 55.7 points per game, 13.5 fewer points than the 69.2 Winthrop gives up.

The Eagles and Runnin’ Bulldogs face off Wednesday for the first time in Big South play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Porter is averaging 13.5 points and 6.3 rebounds for the Eagles. Mya Pierfax is averaging 13.2 points over the last 10 games.

Amina Gray is shooting 39.7% and averaging 11.6 points for the Runnin’ Bulldogs. Jaelyn Acker is averaging 2.1 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Eagles: 5-5, averaging 67.4 points, 30.0 rebounds, 11.8 assists, 10.9 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 39.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.5 points per game.

Runnin’ Bulldogs: 3-7, averaging 55.8 points, 25.8 rebounds, 11.7 assists, 10.1 steals and 1.4 blocks per game while shooting 38.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.9 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.