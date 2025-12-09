Winthrop defeats Toccoa Falls 111-62

ROCK HILL, S.C. (AP) — Daylen Berry had 13 points in Winthrop’s 111-62 victory against Toccoa Falls on Tuesday. Berry…

ROCK HILL, S.C. (AP) — Daylen Berry had 13 points in Winthrop’s 111-62 victory against Toccoa Falls on Tuesday.

Berry shot 5 for 10, including 3 for 7 from beyond the arc for the Eagles (6-5). Kody Clouet scored 12 points and added nine rebounds. Kareem Rozier shot 4 for 6 from beyond the arc to finish with 12 points, while adding seven assists.

Grady Jones led the Screaming Eagles in scoring, finishing with 14 points. Toccoa Falls also got 12 points, seven rebounds and three steals from Raheem Kone.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

